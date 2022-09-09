Wakefield residents pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at Balmoral yesterday

Wakefield residents paid tribute to the life of HM Queen Elizabeth as news of her sad passing at the age of 96 was announced.

The Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on town buildings to show respect for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Her eldest son, King Charles III, said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Follow this live blog as we highlight the tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth and her family from the people of Wakefield.