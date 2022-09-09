Wakefield residents pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at Balmoral yesterday
Residents from across Wakefield have paid their respects to Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II following her death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, yesterday.
Wakefield residents paid tribute to the life of HM Queen Elizabeth as news of her sad passing at the age of 96 was announced.
The Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on town buildings to show respect for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Her eldest son, King Charles III, said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.
Follow this live blog as we highlight the tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth and her family from the people of Wakefield.
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:29
Key Events
Inner Wheel Club of Pontefract
The club said: “As we mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, members of the Inner Wheel Club of Pontefract were pleased this summer to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee by sponsoring a Flower bed in the Valley Gardens Pontefract.
“Her majesty’s lifelong commitment to duty was an example to us all, we send our heartfelt condolences to her family.”
Condolences from Wakefield Trinity
Wakefield trinity has send its condolences to HM The Queen and the Royal Family.
Its statement read: “All at Wakefield Trinity are deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
“Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with the Royal Family.Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”
Condolences from the Hepworth
The Hepworth released a statement offering their condolances.
A spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “The Hepworth Wakefield is saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”
West Yorkshire Police releases statement
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“The thoughts and condolences of the Chief Constable, Chief Officers, officers and staff of West Yorkshire Police are with the Royal Family at this sad time.
“The Union Flag will fly at half-mast at police stations across West Yorkshire as a sign of respect and mourning.”
Wakefield Girls’ High School offers condolences
Wakefield Girls’ High School has offered their condolances to Her Majesty.
A represenative for the school said: “Wakefield Girls’ community offers its deepest condolences to the Royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her lifetime of service and love has been remarkable and we mark her passing with profound sadness and heartfelt thanks. Rest in peace.”
Ossett Girlguiding share condolences
Girlguiding, 3rd Ossett Rainbows, 23rd Wakefield Brownies and Guides, have shared their condolences.
A representative for the the 3rs Ossett Rainbows, said: “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.
“As part of our meetings we will be paying our respects to Her Majesty.”
“Your duty is done” says Coun Simon Fishwick
Coun Simon Fishwick for Horbury and South Ossett has paid his respects.
He said: “ Having served in Her Majesty’s British Armed Forces, The Queen was our very own Commander in Chief.
“Stand easy Ma’am, your duty is done. Thank you and God bless.”
Condolences from Wakefield College
Wakefield College said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
“Our thoughts are with members of the Royal Family at this difficult time. “We pay tribute to her extraordinary life of service to our country. May she rest in peace.”
Coun Nadeem Ahmed pays his respects
Coun Nadeem Ahmed for Wakefield South said “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“My sincere condolences go out to all the members of the Royal Family.
“It is truly a very dark and sad day for the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth family.
“Her sense of duty and devotion will be a mark for generations to come.”
“What a woman” says Coun Michael Graham.
Coun Michael Graham for Lupset and Thornes said: “What a woman.
“My thoughts are with the Royal Family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace.”