Wakefield restaurants Estabulo, Casa Peri-Peri, and Caffe Noor donate £5K to Trussell Trust Foodbanks
Wakefield restaurants Estabulo, Casa Peri-Peri, and Caffe Noor have donated £5,000 to Trussell Trust Foodbanks this Christmas.
This Christmas, with more and more families feeling the pinch, the group has given back to the communities that have welcomed them over the years and this week presented Trussell Trust Foodbanks with £5,000 worth of food vouchers.
The Well Project, a Trussell Trust Foodbank in Normanton, were the receivers of the group’s donation to the Wakefield community.
Arnold Newton, part of The Well Project team, said: “This Christmas feels different to others, a lot of people have fallen on really hard times. We’ve got to help, to carry on going, and to do our best to support these people.
“This time of year, donations are always amazing, the local people always come together and bring some community spirit, and that’s just amazing.”
Rob Campbell, an associate of the restaurant group who delivered the food vouchers, said: “We’ve been lucky enough to work in cities up and down the country who have welcomed us into their communities with open arms.
"Each Christmas we sit down and think about how we can help others, and this Christmas we thought it was time to give back to the people in need in those very same cities.
“Having visited The Well Project, I can see first hand the difference that donations like this make, especially at Christmas time, and I feel honoured to have met this incredible team of people today, and that we’ve been able to give back in this way this year.”