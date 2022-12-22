Wakefield restaurants Estabulo, Casa Peri-Peri, and Caffe Noor donate £5K to Trussell Trust Foodbanks

This Christmas, with more and more families feeling the pinch, the group has given back to the communities that have welcomed them over the years and this week presented Trussell Trust Foodbanks with £5,000 worth of food vouchers.

The Well Project, a Trussell Trust Foodbank in Normanton, were the receivers of the group’s donation to the Wakefield community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arnold Newton, part of The Well Project team, said: “This Christmas feels different to others, a lot of people have fallen on really hard times. We’ve got to help, to carry on going, and to do our best to support these people.

The Well Project, a Trussell Trust Foodbank in Normanton, were the receivers of the group's donation to the Wakefield community.

“This time of year, donations are always amazing, the local people always come together and bring some community spirit, and that’s just amazing.”

Rob Campbell, an associate of the restaurant group who delivered the food vouchers, said: “We’ve been lucky enough to work in cities up and down the country who have welcomed us into their communities with open arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each Christmas we sit down and think about how we can help others, and this Christmas we thought it was time to give back to the people in need in those very same cities.