This year marks the fourth time Gary Nugent has won the Pride in the Job Quality Award, and in 2019 he even went on to pick up the prestigious Seal of Excellence Award.

A total of 443 winners have been selected from more than 8,000 entrants, meaning Gary is amongst the top 5 per cent to receive the award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to quality in all aspects of the work currently underway at Whitaker Grange.

Gary will now go on to compete for the NHBC Seal of Excellence – the next stage of the judging process – once again this autumn.

Gary Nugent, senior site manager for McCarthy Stone’s latest Whitaker Grange Retirement Living Plus development on New Street in Ossett, has won a Pride in Job award for the fourth year in a row.

On winning the award, Gary, who has been with McCarthy Stone for 18 years, said: “At McCarthy Stone, every aspect of our work is considered and conducted thoroughly.

"I am deeply proud of the entire site team at Whitaker Grange, as each and everyone has had a part to play in securing this award, and they have all been instrumental in improving the quality and detail of the development.

“This ethos and a lot of hard work has helped us consistently deliver developments, like this one in Ossett, to the highest standard.”

NHBC’s CEO Steve Woo added: “Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry. It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, safely, in addition to meeting construction quality standards. We’d like to say a huge congratulations to Gary for his achievement.”

The Pride in the Job award, which began over 40 years ago, recognises site managers from across the country who are at the top of their profession and are creating homes of an outstanding high standard.