Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2024: Here are 21 photos showing the city turning pink for this year's festival

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returned as part of Our Year -Wakefield District 2024 – with more than 50 chalets where visitors were able to sample and buy local and regional delights.

Stalls included everything from the finest gins, jams, pickles, cheese, baked good and so much more.

Families loved the variety of workshops on offer at the Rhubarb Festival, and the array of children activities available and lively street entertainment along with a whole new programme of chef demos and expand culinary skills.

And there were plenty of laughs at the Rhu-bar Comedy Night on the Friday and Saturday evening with comedians Angelos Epithemiou or Britain’s Got Talent’s Lost Voice Guy.

Once again there was the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city, showcasing restaurants and bars putting on rhubarb themed food and drink throughout the weekend.

Here are just a selection of the photos taken on the day.

