Wakefield road closures: 11 closures across the district expected to cause delays

One of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am March 12 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

Drivers in and around Wakefield have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1 until 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62 until 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure works.

• M1 until 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, until 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road closures for structure works, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• M1 until 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 nortbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39 , Lane closures for technology works .

• A63 until 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 46 exit slip closed diversion on national highways networks.

• M62 until 2pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M1 until 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to M62 westbound, junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1 slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 42, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

• M62 until 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways roads.