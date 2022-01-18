Wakefield road closures: 14 closures across the district expected to cause delays

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1: Until 6am January 20 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closures and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and highways England network.

• M1: Until 6am January 21 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39. M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A1: Until 6am February 28 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1: Until 6am on March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M62, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 29, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M62, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm January 24 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32a, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 9pm January 25 to 5.30am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closures and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and highways England network.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 31 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.