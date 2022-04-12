Wakefield road closures: 14 closures across the district expected to cause delays

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 until 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1 until 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale bar, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M1, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 38 exit slip, lane closure for YW works.

• M1, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M1, from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 5.30am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(T) southbound, junction40 to junction39, Lane closure for Technology works.

• A1, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.