And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62 until 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33, carriageway closure and lane closures 24/7 with 50mph speed restriction for structure maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

Drivers in and around Wakefield have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• M1, until April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39, M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, until April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 42, Lane closures for survey works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, until December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62, until May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 9pm February 27 to 6am February 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads diversion via national highways network rcb scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm March 1 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1, from 9pm March 2 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Darrington to Wentbridge, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm March 3 to midnight, March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm March 5 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 9pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm March 8 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 9pm March 9 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound to M1 northbound, link road carriageway closure with M1 northbound, lane closure diversion via national highways networks rcb scheme.

• M1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 39, Lane closure for gantry inspection/ works.

• A63, from 7pm March 13 to 5.30am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 46 exit slip road carriageway closure electrical works diversion on national highways network.

• M62, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33, slip road closures and lane closures for survey works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 9pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.