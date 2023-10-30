Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M) until 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, carriageway closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M62 until 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M1 until 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority roads.

• A1 until 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, carriageway and lane closures with 60mph speed restriction in place for land slip works.

• M62 until 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A162 until 11pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 and A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures 24/7 with 50mph speed restriction for structure maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A1 until 6am April 9 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 31, slip road and lane closures for works on local authority network, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways roads.

• M1, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for survey works.

• M62, from 9pm October 30 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M1, from 8pm November 2 to 5am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29 to M1 southbound, junction 42, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• M62, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M1, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40 to junction 42 M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for inspection works.