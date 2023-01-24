Wakefield road closures: Here are 16 road closures across the Wakefield district this week

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62 now until 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1 until 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40, Lane closures and diversion routes in place for structures works.

• M1 until 2pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 until 6am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M1 until 6am February 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closures and Lane closures for survey works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62 until 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via Local authority and National highways network.

• M1 until 6am February 15 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39, M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road closures and Lane closures for survey works, diversion in place Via National highways and local authority consent.

• M62 until 6am March 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, Lane closures for structure works.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): link road connecting A1(M) southbound, (junction 41) to the M62 westbound, (junction 32a) closed for carriageway repairs.

• M1, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for signs.

• M62, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

