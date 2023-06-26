Wakefield road closures: Here are the 16 road closures to look out for this week

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M)/M62 link roads (A1(M), junction 41/M62, junction 31a) closed plus A1(M) northbound, closed, junction 40 to junction 41 and southbound, at, junction 41 for resurfacing works. Diversion on Local and National road network.

More than a dozen for Wakefield drivers over the next fortnight

• M62 until 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33, Slip rod closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A162 until 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 and A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures 24/7 with 50mph speed restriction for structure maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A1 until 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62 until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures between, junction 40 and junction 41 for carriageway resurfacing.

• M1, from 8pm June 27 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8.30pm June 28 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, jct 31 exit slip, lane closure for utility works.

• M1, from 8pm June 29 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 , Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 41, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• A63, from 7pm July 5 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 45 to jct 44 carriageway closure diversion on national highway and local authority network maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm July 5 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 9pm July 5 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

• M62, from 9pm July 10 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, Lane closure for signs.