Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62, until 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32a to junction 33, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district this week

• M1, until 6am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• M62,until 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, Lane closures for parapet replacement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, until 6am August 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm April 2 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm April 2 to 5am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, lane closures between, junction 41 and junction 42 and on the link road connecting the M62 westbound to the A1M northbound, for works on DfT traffic monitoring site.

• M62, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closures for structure surveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm April 7 to 5am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 9pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, carriageway closures for National grid works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 44 to junction 39, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm April 8 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 32a, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A1, from 9pm April 8 to 5am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Darrington to Barnsdale Bar, slip road closure and lane closure for signs erection, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 9pm April 8 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 11pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31, slip road closure technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 10am to 3pm on April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure technology works.

• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• M1, from 8pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M1, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.