Wakefield road closures: More than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 from 8pm July 13 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closures for inspection/ survey works.

Wakefield's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M62 from 9.30am April 4 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33, Slip rod closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A162 from 9pm February 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 and A162 northbound and southbound, Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures 24/7 with 50mph speed restriction for structure maintenance, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A1 from 8pm February 6 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M62 from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1 from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1(M) from 7pm July 19 to 6am July 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 46 to jct 44 carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local authority network maintenance works.

• M1 from 8pm July 19 to 5.30am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1 from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1 from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 40, Lane closures for survey works.

• M62 from 8pm July 23 to 5am July 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• M1 from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M1 from 8pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1 from 8pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M1 from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to M1 southbound, junction 41, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1 from 9pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for drainage works.