Wakefield road closures: There are 15 road closures to look out for this week across the district

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, until 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, Lane closures for parapet replacement works.

Drivers in and around Wakefield have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• M1, until March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 and M1 northbound and southbound, junction 42, carriageway and lane closures for electrical works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1, until 6am August 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm February 26 to 6am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 39 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closures for structure survey.

• M62, from 9pm February 28 to 5am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 10am to 2.30pm on February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road and M1 northbound, jct42 entry slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M1, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 40, Lane closure for sign works.

• M62, from 10.30pm March 7 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, slip road and lane closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8.30pm March 8 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.