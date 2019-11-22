Wakefield roundabout to get revamp as part of major regeneration project

Planning permission has been granted to revamp an ‘extremely busy’ roundabout in Wakefield in a major regeneration project that will take a year to complete.

New traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and new lanes for motorists and cyclists will be built at Newton Bar roundabout – a key commuter route and vital for access to Pinderfields Hospital.

Newton Bar roundabout, Wakefield

Wakefield Council hopes the work will ease congestion and carry the burden of new housing developments north of the city centre as new residents – and their vehicles – move in.

But concerns have been raised that the development won’t help cut the number of cars on the roads and residents could face months of disruption. Neil Rodgers, service director for planning, transportation and highways, said: “The A650 corridor and Newton Bar roundabout is an extremely busy route into Wakefield, to Pinderfields Hospital and for commuters to and from Leeds.

“With new housing at City Fields and other developments the area is getting busier and we are pleased that the planning application has been approved so we can address congestion and make improvements for all road users.

“The plans are to increase the size of the roundabout, create pedestrian crossings and cycle facilities, extend the bus lane and improve the adjacent traffic signal junction at Leeds Road, Bradford Road and Wentworth Street.

“The contract will now go out to tender and it is hoped construction will start in mid 2020.

“It should take around 12 months to build.” Express reader online told us they were concerned about additional traffic during the roadworks.”

Wakefield Civic society has not entered a formal comment on the application, but its president, Kevin Trickett, said the issue was complicated.

He said the roundabout could be “sticking plaster” for a much bigger problem of roads being overrun with traffic.

He said: “The Newton Bar roundabout improvements are necessary to combat the problems of congestion that are in part caused by the opening up of Bar Lane as part of the relief road that runs through to Doncaster Road.

“No doubt, the improvements proposed will work and speed the flow of traffic but this could lead more people to use both the road and the junction and in a few years’ time, we’ll be complaining about congestion once again.

“Really, what we need to do is re-think our whole approach.

“We need to reduce our reliance on, and use of, the private car while encouraging greater use of public transport.”

Express readers gave a mixed response to plans for Newton Bar roundabout.

Gary Simpson said: “Big massive ‘no’.They need to stop building houses in this area.

Eve Walker said: “I would have thought the councillors should have put the infrastructure in before building all the new houses, just an idea.”

Andrew Bell: “More houses equals more cars - not until people start leaving them at home will things improve.”

Sheila Truran said: “Traffic lights and pedestrian crossing please.” Paul Scaife said: “Filter lanes would be better. Lights or cycle lanes means months of upset for road users for minimal gain.”