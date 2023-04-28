Stephen Brennan, 37, from Belle Vue Avenue, completed the 26.2 mile event around the capital’s streets on Sunday (April 23) in 5 hours and 20 minutes.

The creative producer at Leeds Heritage Theatres ran his first ever marathon on behalf of the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports children with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is close to Stephen’s heart as it is a charity that his late father started supporting over 20 years ago.

Wakefield dad-of-two Stephen Brennan has raised almost £2,500 for the Rainbow Trust Children's Charity through running in the 2023 London Marathon.

Stephen said: “The marathon was incredible, I don’t think I appreciated the scale of it before, you don’t get the feeling of how busy or noisy it is when you watch it on TV.

“From start to finish there are people lining the streets, playing music, and offering sweets, which is the most wonderful thing when you are 18 miles in and have no energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My wife and my two girls were at the race, I saw them at around nine miles and then again at the 24 mile mark before meeting them in the park after the race.

"My daughters were more interested in the red phone boxes and the London taxis, but they are three and five, so it is what you can expect.”

The 2023 London Marathon was his Stephen's first marathon.

The London Marathon attracts thousands of competitors each year, from professional athletes to inspiring amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the event featured over 48,000 runners, all looking to run and raise money for incredible charities.