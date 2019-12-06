Wakefield's Mecca Bingo has handed out over £1.9million in prize money

Over £1,900,000 has been won at Mecca Bingo Wakefield in 2019 making it one of the luckiest clubs in the M1 corridoor.

This has been the year of big wins at the bingo hall, as a whopping sum of £1,945,773 has been handed out in prize money to a massive number of players calling ‘Full House’.

With wins totalling over 1,900,000 in 2019, Mecca Bingo Wakefield is counting itself extremely lucky.

The money winning frenzy has swept the nation as Mecca Bingo players across the country have been jumping for joy and popping champagne corks as a result of a number of big wins throughout the year.

From driving away in a brand-new Vauxhall 4x4, winning up to £42,250 through annual Firecracker events, to scooping life changing National Game £50,000 jackpots.

Never mind the lucky number seven, all players have been in with the chance to win big at Mecca Bingo as M1 Corridor locals have bagged a whopping £15,880,981 across 13 clubs in the last 12 months.

The M1 Corridor clubs that have made the largest prize pay outs throughout 2019 are:

1. Chesterfield: £1,990,963

2. Wakefield: £1,945,773

3. Leicester: £1,764,566

4. Beeston: £1,614,039

5. Luton: £1,500,483

Mel Kassim, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “We are incredibly proud to reveal the life-changing sums of money that have been won throughout 2019 by our players.

"Not only have our customers tested their luck at winning our whopping prize giveaways, but they have also experienced the sociable environment available in club offering the community lots of bingo fun.

"Our total prize winnings of over £1,900,000 just goes to show you have the chance to win big at bingo."