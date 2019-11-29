Wakefield's night shelter to open as temperatures predicted to fall below freezing

Wakefield's night shelter will open tonight, as temperatures are predicated to fall below freezing.

The shelter, at Wakefield Baptist Church on Belle Isle Avenue, offers temporary accommodation to with nowhere else to stay.

It opens whenever the weather is forecast to drop below freezing for three nights or more.

It comes just weeks after a man died on a Wakefield street on a night where temperatures dropped below freezing.

Open from 8pm to 8am, the shelter offers guests a hot meal on arrival and breakfast in the morning.

It also provides mattresses, sleeping bags and pillows, as well as refreshments and shower facilities.

The Night Shelter is open to over 18s of any gender, background, nationality or status.

For more information, visit the Wakefield Baptist Church website.

Anyone with any concerns about a rough sleeper in the city is asked to visit Wakefield Council's Street Support website.