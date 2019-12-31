Wakefield's Ridings and Trinity Walk celebrate successful Christmases

Shopping centres in Wakefield city centre have said they had a strong Christmas shopping period.

Both The Ridings and Trinity Walk have said it's been a happy Christmas in the city ahead of the January sales.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager of Trinity Walk, said: "While it's too early to say for sure until more information comes in, the feeling here is that we've had a really strong Christmas period. Most stores have been very busy throughout December building up to that final week or so.

"Our car park has been full or near capacity most days and visits to our free Santa's grotto look set to be at record levels. The trend towards sales starting before Boxing Day has seen the impact spread across more days, too."

Lee Appleton, centre manager at The Ridings Centre said: “It has been a busy but hugely successful year for us at The Ridings and we couldn’t be prouder of our team for the

effort they have put in to getting all our new schemes and projects up and running.

"The centre has seen growth this year; the cinema and community enterprises such as our work with the allotments and Normanton food bank have allowed us to become more connected

with the local community than ever before, and we have felt a real positive shift in the way people are using the centre not just for its retail offering, but as a community hub.

"We regularly hear about how tough the climate is for retail in town centres, so we’re pleased to have recorded a year of good results. Long may this continue into 2020 and beyond.”