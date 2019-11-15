Wakefield's Trinity Walk lights up ready for Christmas

Trinity Walk flicked the switch to light up for Christmas in front of thousands of shoppers and visitors.

Ben Faulks, better known as the star of Mr Bloom's Nursery, did the honours of starting the countdown.

There was stage entertainment, free glitter tattoos, stars of the Theatre Royal Wakefield panto and a meet and greet with Santa.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk Marketing Manager, said: "Despite the chilly and wet weather, we estimate just under 2,000 people turned out and the feedback we've had already has been brilliant.

"It's about inviting people down for a fun, free time together as family and friends and we're so pleased we've achieved that again this year."

The big event for 2019 also launched the start of free parking at Trinity Walk after 3pm every Thursday until Christmas, as well as late night opening, which will see many stores open their doors until 8pm on Thursdays.

Trinity Walk’s free Santa’s grotto will also launch every Saturday, Sunday and Thursday starting from November 16.