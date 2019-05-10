Wakefield's unsung heroes: Here are your 13 shortlisted nominees

It's time to cast your vote for the Community Foundation Wakefield District's Unsung Heroes People's Choice Award.

Here's the shortlist of nominees and all we're asking you to do is fill in the form in this week's Express (out today) and cast your vote. You'll also be able to read a bit more about the amazing work all of these people do. Good luck everyone! Who has your vote?

1. Alison Drake Alison has worked tirelessly to drive forward the regeneration of Castleford and is chairwoman and one of the founding members of Castleford Heritage Trust. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ann Penistone Ann lives in Knottingley and didn't want fallen soldiers to be forgotten as their memorial - The Angel - required restoration. Work was recently completed. She has also helped raise over 200K with the Knottingley British Legion. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ann Ramsden Ann lives in Horbury and founded the Rosalie Ryrie Foundation, which works with couples, families and children, victims and perpetrators living with domestic abuse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hazel Richardson Hazel is chairwoman of Knottingley Neighbourhood Watch and is always there to help anyone who lives on the estate. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more