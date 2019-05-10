Wakefield's unsung heroes: Here are your 13 shortlisted nominees
It's time to cast your vote for the Community Foundation Wakefield District's Unsung Heroes People's Choice Award.
Here's the shortlist of nominees
1. Alison Drake
Alison has worked tirelessly to drive forward the regeneration of Castleford and is chairwoman and one of the founding members of Castleford Heritage Trust.
Ann lives in Knottingley and didn't want fallen soldiers to be forgotten as their memorial - The Angel - required restoration. Work was recently completed. She has also helped raise over 200K with the Knottingley British Legion.