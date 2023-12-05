Wakefield Santa Dash: A red army of Santas dash for the finish line to raise cash for Wakefield Hospice
From pushchairs to wheelchairs, toddlers to grandparents, Santa’s of all ages came together to dash around the city centre in an event hosted by the hospice and in partnership with Wakefield BID.
Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone for joining us on a freezing Sunday morning and taking part in our annual Santa Dash event!
“A special mention to all of our volunteers, Wakefield BID and everyone involved in putting the event together – it really feels like Christmas has officially begun!
“All the money raised from the event will go towards supporting local patients and families being support by Wakefield Hospice this Christmas.”
For more ways to support Wakefield Hospice this festive season, from shopping and events to tree recycling, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/christmas
Here are 16 photos from Sunday’s event: