More than 100 Santas took to the streets of Wakefield on Sunday morning to kick-start Christmas and raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.

From pushchairs to wheelchairs, toddlers to grandparents, Santa’s of all ages came together to dash around the city centre in an event hosted by the hospice and in partnership with Wakefield BID.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone for joining us on a freezing Sunday morning and taking part in our annual Santa Dash event!

“A special mention to all of our volunteers, Wakefield BID and everyone involved in putting the event together – it really feels like Christmas has officially begun!

“All the money raised from the event will go towards supporting local patients and families being support by Wakefield Hospice this Christmas.”

For more ways to support Wakefield Hospice this festive season, from shopping and events to tree recycling, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/christmas

Here are 16 photos from Sunday’s event:

1 . Santa Dash Over 100 Santa’s took to the streets of Wakefield on Sunday morning to kick-start Christmas and raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice. Photo: WH Photo Sales

3 . Santa Dash Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash took place in the city centre on Sunday. Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Santa Dash Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash took place in the city centre on Sunday. Photo: s Photo Sales