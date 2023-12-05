News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
More than 100 Santas took part in the dash at the weekend.More than 100 Santas took part in the dash at the weekend.
More than 100 Santas took part in the dash at the weekend.

Wakefield Santa Dash: A red army of Santas dash for the finish line to raise cash for Wakefield Hospice

More than 100 Santas took to the streets of Wakefield on Sunday morning to kick-start Christmas and raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

From pushchairs to wheelchairs, toddlers to grandparents, Santa’s of all ages came together to dash around the city centre in an event hosted by the hospice and in partnership with Wakefield BID.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone for joining us on a freezing Sunday morning and taking part in our annual Santa Dash event!

“A special mention to all of our volunteers, Wakefield BID and everyone involved in putting the event together – it really feels like Christmas has officially begun!

“All the money raised from the event will go towards supporting local patients and families being support by Wakefield Hospice this Christmas.”

For more ways to support Wakefield Hospice this festive season, from shopping and events to tree recycling, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/christmas

Here are 16 photos from Sunday’s event:

Over 100 Santa’s took to the streets of Wakefield on Sunday morning to kick-start Christmas and raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.

1. Santa Dash

Over 100 Santa’s took to the streets of Wakefield on Sunday morning to kick-start Christmas and raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice. Photo: WH

Photo Sales
Getting ready for the run.

2. Santa Dash

Getting ready for the run. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash took place in the city centre on Sunday.

3. Santa Dash

Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash took place in the city centre on Sunday. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash took place in the city centre on Sunday.

4. Santa Dash

Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash took place in the city centre on Sunday. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield