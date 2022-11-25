Wakefield Santa heading to Ukraine to bring a little joy to children in Lviv - here's how you can help

Through ‘Wakefield for Ukraine’, the team, Mick and Rachel New, Paul and Pauline Glover, along with Daniella Ryalls and Oryna Kyryliva, have found a children’s hospital and a supermarket both housing people that have lost their homes due to the war.

They are now busy collecting items for children and their families and are now hoping more people will make donations before they load up the van and head to Ukraine on December 15.

Rachel said: “Mick and Paul, who have both transported aid to the Ukraine on a few occasions already, will once again be driving to Lviv dressed in Santa outfits and will head to the children’s hospital to distribute gifts.

Rachel & Mick New, Pauline & Paul Glover and Daniella Ryalls & Oryna Kyryliva.

"We have been in touch with the Chief Medical Officer in Lviv children’s hospital and now need to get word out that we’re looking for items to take across.

“We are collecting the items at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road – and it’s equally important to us to raise funds to get the van and Santa across to Ukraine!”

Rachel said: "Ukraine is experiencing a lot of blackouts and are also in need of torches and candles to keep them going. Also, the temperature has already plummeted to minus figures, so please, if anyone can help by donating fleece blankets to keep them warm, they would be gratefully received.

People can also help by donating to the team’s GoFundMe page here.

Things Lviv children’s hospital needs:

*Toys for all ages (0 up to 18 years old)

*Jigsaws

*Children’s dressing up outfits

*Colouring books and pencils

*Baby grows and blankets

*Hats, scarves, gloves and socks (for all ages)

*Torches, batteries, candles, lighters

*Lego

*Fidget toys

*Washing powder

*Single bed duvet cover sets

*Single sheets

*Vacuum bags to pack the bedding in.

Anyone kind enough to make a donation, can drop them off at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield.