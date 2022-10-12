Wakefield school children to receive CPR training as part of Restart a Heart Day

Since the Restart a Heart campaign was launched in 2014, bystander CPR rates in Yorkshire have increased from 39.9 per cent to 74.9 per cent in 2021.

This year’s CPR campaign will focus on the Yorkshire Ambulance Service visiting 136 secondary schools across the region on Friday, October 14, including 15 schools in Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract and the surrounding area.

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “Hundreds of off-duty ambulance staff and volunteers are really looking forward to visiting secondary schools on Friday, October 14 to provide vital CPR training to tens of thousands of students.

School children across Wakefield and West Yorkshire will receive CPR training from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust as part of Restart a Heart Day on Friday, October 14.

“We are committed to making sure that they have the skills to save a life if they ever come across someone in cardiac arrest.”

Our area’s schools which will benefit from the Restart a Heart Day school activity programme are:

Castleford Academy, Castleford; Crofton Academy, Wakefield; De Lacy Academy, Knottingley; Highfield School, Ossett; Horbury Academy, Wakefield; Kettlethorpe High School, Sandal; Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College, Ossett; Outwood Academy City Fields, Wakefield; Outwood Academy Freeston, Normanton; Outwood Grange College, Wakefield; Outwood Hemsworth, Hemsworth; Silcoates School, Wakefield; The Featherstone Academy, Featherstone; The Springfield Centre, Crofton; Wakefield Girls School, Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad