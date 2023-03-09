News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield school closures and travel disruption expected due to snow as Amber weather warning

Yellow and Amber weather warnings for snow are in place for Wakefield for today (Thursday).

By Leanne Clarke
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

The severe weather could see disruption, including to schools.

Normanton Newlands Primary School has announced its Communication Resource will be closed today due to ‘adverse weather’ saying “Due to forecast of continued snowy conditions through the day and concerns regarding safety of children travelling via taxi, the Communication Resource is closed. Mainstream is open as normal.”

With heavy snow expected, with many schools closing early today.

We’ll keep you updated.

The snow is forecast to become sleet later this afternoon but heavy snow showers will return this evening.

More snow is expected tomorrow morning.

It will be very cold, with temperatures ranging between 1C and 0C today and plummeting to -7C tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow, and an Amber weather warning – the next level up – for between 3pm today and noon tomorrow.

WakefieldMet Office