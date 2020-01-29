Wakefield schools perform with Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley in the UK's biggest school choir event

Some of the district's primary school choir's performed at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, as part the UK's largest school choir concert.

School choirs from Wakefield and the Five Towns included: Holy Family & St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Orchard Head, Airedale Juniors, St Botolphs, Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate and many more from across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

Airedale Juniors wait patiently to begin

The choirs joined over 4,000 children from schools across the country to take part in a series of special concerts, organised by Young Voices.

The Young Voices choir is held annually to bring together thousands of children from across the country to engage in special musical performances to encourage children to explore their love for singing and music, while giving them special moments to share with their friends and family.

The children had been practising songs with their choir leaders to sing alongside Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, The Shires, and Ruti Olajugbagbe, who won The Voice UK in 2018.

Emily Moulson, Choir Leader at Airedale Juniors said: “It’s a really good event that lots of schools in the area take part in.

The children sang songs alongside Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet

“I registered for Airedale to take part back in July and the choir have been practising ever since.

“We rehearsed weekly, the children really liked learning the songs and the dance moves.

“The children responded so well to it, since the event, more children have been asking to join the school choir, so I’ll be teaching two groups from now on.

“It’s really inspirational for the children, their parents all came to watch the event and we’ve had some really good feedback.”

The events took place between January 7 and 14, to give schools from across the country a chance to perform.

The schools rehearsed with a conductor and dancers.

The performances took place in the late afternoon, where parents and guardians watched their children from the stalls opposite, singing along in a fully interactive performance with famous musicians.

2020 was a special year for the Young Voices project, as it marked their 20th anniversary.

Emma Abbott, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, said: “We were delighted the children were able to take part in this special occasion.

“I am so proud of the children that took part, they were an absolute credit to our academy and to the local community with their behaviour and their performance.”

One of the young performers, Libby, who is in Year 5 at Outwood Primary Kirkhamgate, said: “I really enjoy going to Young Voices because it is really fun and it is funny when the parents have to get up and dance.”