Wakefield sends well wishes to The Queen as Her Majesty is put under medical supervision

People in Wakefield are keeping the Queen in their thoughts and prayers this afternoon after Buckingham Palace released the news that the Queen has been placed under medical supervision.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, released earlier this morning, Thursday September 8, said that doctors are “concerned” for the health of the Queen.

It reads: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

THe Queen has been placed under medical supervision. yesterday. Picture: Terry Carrott

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

All the Queen's children - Charles, Anne, Edward, and Andrew - have travelled to Balmoral Castle to be with her, as have Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge has not travelled to Aberdeenshire as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school.

Coun Nadeem Ahmed for Wakefield South has been one of the first dignitaries in Wakefield to send his well wishes publicly.

He wrote on social media: “ My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family this afternoon following the worrying update from Buckingham Palace. God Save The Queen.”

The BBC has suspended regular programming on BBC One until 6pm this evening.

The traditional ceremony of the Changing of the Guard, which was due to take place outside Buckingham Palace tomorrow morning, has been called off.

A sign has been placed in an area at the front of the palace where the iconic drills take place, to let tourists know it is cancelled.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has also put on a statement on Twitter.

She said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen, sending our love and prayers from all of us in West Yorkshire.”

Former Labour MP for Wakefield, Mary Creagh, wrote on Twitter: “God bless her and all who have grown old in service.”

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, has also expressed her concern for The Queen.

She said: Like everyone across the country, I am very worried by the news from Buckingham Palace.