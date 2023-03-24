Wakefield shop offers half term bundles for 1p to help families fight the cost-of-living crisis

The Half Term Bundle is the latest in a series of community-inspired promotions led by Snappy Shopper and its partnering retailers as it aims to help local stores support their communities in what are increasingly difficult financial times for everyone.

Available on the Snappy Shopper app the Half Term Bundle will cost just one penny and include items with a combined retail value of over £7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bundle will contain:

The promotion will only be available on Tuesday, March 28 at Premier on Balne Lane, Wakefield.

- 2 x single Creme eggs (RRP: 75p each)

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 95g (RRP: £1.25)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant 900ml (RRP: £1.59)

- Walkers crisps multipack (RRP: £1.99)

The promotion will be available at Premier on Balne Lane, Wakefield.

- Packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives (RRP: £1.75)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Haribo Starmix 140g (RRP: £1)

The promotion will only be available on Tuesday, March 28 at Premier on Balne Lane, Wakefield.

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO said: “Local retailers and their communities have always been at the heart of everything we do at Snappy Shopper.

"As the cost-of-living crisis has escalated over the past few months, we’ve been committed to doing our utmost to lend that helping hand, alongside our retailers, to our customers who might be struggling to cope with rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The responses to our recent 1p bundles have been unprecedented, which has prompted us to ensure our retailer’s local communities are provided for this holiday with our Half Term 1p Bundle”.

Both Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion, while Snappy Shopper is also investing heavily in marketing to raise awareness and support local retailers.