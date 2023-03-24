News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield shop offers half term bundles for 1p to help families fight the cost-of-living crisis

A Wakefield shop is joining forces with delivery app Snappy Shopper to help families stock up for the half term holidays with a bundle full of treats and snacks all for the price of one penny!

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT

The Half Term Bundle is the latest in a series of community-inspired promotions led by Snappy Shopper and its partnering retailers as it aims to help local stores support their communities in what are increasingly difficult financial times for everyone.

Available on the Snappy Shopper app the Half Term Bundle will cost just one penny and include items with a combined retail value of over £7.

Each bundle will contain:

The promotion will only be available on Tuesday, March 28 at Premier on Balne Lane, Wakefield.
- 2 x single Creme eggs (RRP: 75p each)

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 95g (RRP: £1.25)

- Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant 900ml (RRP: £1.59)

- Walkers crisps multipack (RRP: £1.99)

The promotion will be available at Premier on Balne Lane, Wakefield.
- Packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives (RRP: £1.75)

- Haribo Starmix 140g (RRP: £1)

The promotion will only be available on Tuesday, March 28 at Premier on Balne Lane, Wakefield.

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO said: “Local retailers and their communities have always been at the heart of everything we do at Snappy Shopper.

"As the cost-of-living crisis has escalated over the past few months, we’ve been committed to doing our utmost to lend that helping hand, alongside our retailers, to our customers who might be struggling to cope with rising costs.

"The responses to our recent 1p bundles have been unprecedented, which has prompted us to ensure our retailer’s local communities are provided for this holiday with our Half Term 1p Bundle”.

Both Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion, while Snappy Shopper is also investing heavily in marketing to raise awareness and support local retailers.

Download the Snappy Shopper app on the Google Play or Apple App store to order.

