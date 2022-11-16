Wakefield shop taking its prices back to 1966 to celebrate the World Cup

The offer from the home delivery app, will run at the Premier store on Balne Lane until Thursday, November 17 and will help football fans enjoy the home delights of a World Cup despite the rising cost-of-living.

The deal will see prices of five of the nation’s best loved products roll all the way back to what they were in the glory days of 1966.

The event will see big savings on these football-accompanying favourites:

Doritos 180g Share Bag: 7p (Normally £2.19)

Pepsi Max/ Coke Zero 2L: 8p (Normally £1.99)

Cadbury Share Bar: 6p (Normally £1.25)

Maynards Sports Mix: 5p (Normally £1)

Club Biscuits 6 pack: 6p (Normally £1.25)

As many families are struggling to make money stretch, along with Christmas around the corner, Snappy Shopper wants to ease the pressure and add some celebration ahead of the tournament.

They, along with the store, will pick up the cost of the promotion.

Snappy Shopper Operations Controller, David Stewart said: “In the face of a cost-of-living crisis, we don’t want our loyal customers to miss out on the joys of a World Cup. Supporting local retailers and the communities they serve is what Snappy Shopper is all about.

