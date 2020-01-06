Wakefield shopping centre calls for help after finding budgie on the loose

A Wakefield shopping centre is calling for help after finding a budgie on the loose.

Staff at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre found the young animal in the main mall this morning.

After managing to capture the bird, staff posted a photo in a desperate plea to help reunite the animal with its owners.

It has been taken into care at a nearby pet shop until the owners can be identified. Another budgie owner has also offered to adopt the bird if it cannot be sent home.

The bird has white and yellow feathers and dark eyes, suggesting it is less than a year old, but does not have a leg band or any other identifier.

Anyone with any information on the owners of the budgie is asked to contact Trinity Walk on 01924 239 413.