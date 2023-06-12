Wakefield Simon Lightwood MP holds ‘veterans’ voice’ event to strengthen links with armed forces communities

Mr Lightwood hosted the ‘veterans’ voice’ event at the Trinity Centre, in Ossett, on Friday June 9.

The event was part of a nationwide Labour campaign to listen to veterans and their family members to strengthen links with armed forces communities.

Mr Lightwood heard from former service people in his constituency about their experiences trying to navigate the transition to civilian life.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood was joined by Rachel Hopkins, the shadow minister for veterans and defence people.

Mr Lightwood said: “It was great to hear from some of our fantastic veterans and their families.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have served our country and we owe it to them to give them the support they need to transition to civilian life”

“Our veterans have been let down with delays accessing mental health services, delays in compensation payments and problems with housing.

“Labour has a real vision to fix the fractured system and give our veterans the support they deserve.”

Ms Hopkins said: “The Conservatives like to talk up their support for our forces, but it’s clear that they are failing veterans in Wakefield.

“Veterans don’t need more empty promises from Conservative ministers; they need concrete action.

“It was great to to hear from veterans about what they need to see from the next Labour government.