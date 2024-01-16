Wakefield skyline set for transformation as city's yellow flats to turn blue

The city centre’s skyline will soon look a little bit different following work to the familiar yellow flats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WDH will be turning the buildings blue as they work to make the high rise homes even safer.

The housing association has already made improvements inside the buildings including installing a new fire sprinkler system, fire dampers and new fire doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WDH has also upgraded fire alarms and detection and made homes more secure with improved CCTV and door entry systems.

Before and after: What the flats will look like when work is complete.

Phase two of the workWakefie, which will begin over the coming months, will involve removing the external wall insulation from Tudor House, Trinity House, Warren House and Manor House and replacing it with new insulation and blue render.

Sue Young, Executive Director of Investment at WDH, said: “There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our tenants.

"We’ve invested significantly in making sure that these apartment blocks are as safe as they can be. This next stage will not only make these homes even safer but also transform the skyline as we know it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve opted for blue for a number of reasons. We want to create a vibrant city centre, which also sits well against the sky and gives a nod to the Hepworth and nearby West Yorkshire History Centre.”

WDH will be turning the familiar yellow apartments in Wakefield blue as they work to make the high rise homes even safer.

Sarah Roxby, Executive Director of Housing, said: “These four buildings are home to over 200 residents. It’s important that people are safe, warm and feel proud of where they live. The improvements to the buildings will make them safer and warmer for the people who live there.

"That’s really important when we consider the challenges people are facing and increased fuel poverty.”

As well as replacing the insulation and render, WDH will also be replacing windows, improving the energy efficiency of the apartments.

The work is expected to take around two years to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work adds to the investment others are making in the Kirkgate area, including Wakefield Council and recent announcements from The Ridings Shopping Centre, including a major development of the lower mall, hwich will see areas knocked down to make space for an outdoor area.