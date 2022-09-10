Staff will be donning their walking boots on Wednesday, September 28 for a 20 mile hike to raise much-needed funds for its charity of the year, the children’s ward at Pinderfields Hospital.

They will walk from the firm’s Ossett office across hill and vale via the Wakefield head office in the prestigious Bank House on Burton Street and Garforth office at Westbourne House on Lidgett Lane, before finishing at the firm’s newest office in Sherburn in Elmet.

Jess Buckley, one of the firm’s charity co-ordinators, said: “We have a real passion for supporting our local community and our local charities and we are proud to have chosen the children’s ward as our charity of the year for 2022.

Thornton Jones Solicitors will undertake a 20 mile hike to raise money for the children's ward at Pinderfields Hospital.

"We are so chuffed to have received lots of sponsorship already including sponsorship from some of our business partners who have dug deep.”

Clare Thornton, managing director and vice-chair of We Are Wakefield, added: “Wakefield is such a special place, the people are all so lovely and the great causes we support are in one way or another very close to our heart.

"We feel honoured and proud to be able to do this walk and other fundraising events for such an important charity.”

The hikers will be wearing bright purple t-shirts as they make their way between offices.