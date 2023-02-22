Wakefield stands in solidarity with Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion

Wakefield Council will be flying the Ukrainian flag and lighting the Town Hall in Ukrainian colours to mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s illegal and barbaric invasion on Friday.

A national minute’s silence for everybody affected by the war will also be marked by people across the country at 11am.

Since the war began, hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict have made the district their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were sponsored by residents who registered with the ‘Homes for Ukraine Scheme’, that was launched on March 14 last year, to give people the opportunity to sponsor a Ukrainian to come to the UK.

There are currently 138 sponsors providing a home to 181 adults and 89 children – 42 Ukrainians are now living independently, with the council directly involved in supporting them, to help them settle into their new lives.

Roadshows were organised by the council to offer a range of practical and financial advice on local employment and education opportunities.

School places have been arranged for young children, and targeted assistance provided to help with their learning. And there have been referrals for adults to local centres where they can learn English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2022, Wakefield Council donated £25,000 to Wakefield’s twin city of Konin in Poland, which has enabled them to provide critical humanitarian aid to Ukrainians who have fled to Poland.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I’d encourage everyone to take the time to reflect on this poignant first anniversary, and to remember the suffering which Putin’s terrible invasion of Ukraine continues to inflict on its people.