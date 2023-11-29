A charity that feeds hungry people in Wakefield may have to shut down as costs outweigh demand.

Wakefield Street Kitchen (WSK) provides 300 meals to people in need on top of handing out 50 food parcels a week – up from 30 at the beginning of the year.

Founder and chairwoman Anna Howard said it was easily the greatest demand volunteers had faced and the charity was in desperate need of help.

She said: “2023 it has been crazy with the cost of living crisis. We have a hell lot more people on the streets and in temporary accommodation.

Anna Howard

"When you go to the shop you can see for yourself that a grocery shop doesn't come to much these days. People are really struggling. A lot more families are in hotels, it's crackers.

“I'm expecting this winter to see a lot more families in our queues for a meal.

“We already see children and I expect that to get worse. It's cold now but it will get colder and things will be worse especially over the Christmas holiday when the kids don't get free school meals.

“We definitely weren't under this much pressure last year.”

The charity is facing financial difficulty

The charity is waiting to see if it will receive grants but overheads like rent and the cost of running vehicles means it might not be around for long without extra donations.

Anna said: “The impact if WSK had to close down would be massive. We are helping other foodbanks of excess products we have.”

WSK is joining forces with a few organisations to try to make sure children in temporary accommodation receive a toy this Christmas.

Anna Howard and and Barry Stokes with a donation made to Andys Man Club

The charity is backed by a number of companies including Warburtons bakery in Normanton.

Anna said: “They are a lifeline sending 350 loaves of bread a week which we share with other foodbanks. We’re working with them to provide a school with a breakfast club.

"Mark Knapper and Wayne Robinson from Warburtons have helped massively. Whenever we ask, they always help us.”

Search Wakefield Street Kitchen on Facebook for information on how to volunteer or donate.