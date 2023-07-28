News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Street Kitchen to donate chocolate boxes to Pinderfields on Yorkshire Day

Volunteers from Wakefield Street Kitchen will say a massive thank you to healthcare staff at Pinderfields by dropping off an enormous donation of luxurious Lindt chocolate hampers.
By Shawna Healey
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Anna Natasha Howard, founder and trustee of Wakefield Street Kitchen (WSK), and other volunteers, will hand over the chocolate goodies on Yorkshire Day, August 1.

The gift hampers have been donated to the charity by Amazon’s fulfillment centre in Stanley, which has supported WSK since it opened last year.

Anna said: “As it is Yorkshire Day, we are getting a massive donation of luxury Lindt chocolate boxes. We thought what better than to thank our NHS staff, who have been largely forgotten about since the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anna Natasha Howard, founder and trustee of Wakefield Street Kitchen.Anna Natasha Howard, founder and trustee of Wakefield Street Kitchen.
"We are going to go down and hand over 1,000 hampers and say thank you to all of the healthcare workers at Pinderfields Hospital.”

Founded in 2019, Wakefield Street Kitchen is dedicated to providing food and support for people in need in the district. The charity offers a foodbank, as well as providing clothing and essential items.

