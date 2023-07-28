Wakefield Street Kitchen to donate chocolate boxes to Pinderfields on Yorkshire Day

Anna Natasha Howard, founder and trustee of Wakefield Street Kitchen (WSK), and other volunteers, will hand over the chocolate goodies on Yorkshire Day, August 1.

The gift hampers have been donated to the charity by Amazon’s fulfillment centre in Stanley, which has supported WSK since it opened last year.

Anna said: “As it is Yorkshire Day, we are getting a massive donation of luxury Lindt chocolate boxes. We thought what better than to thank our NHS staff, who have been largely forgotten about since the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anna Natasha Howard, founder and trustee of Wakefield Street Kitchen.

"We are going to go down and hand over 1,000 hampers and say thank you to all of the healthcare workers at Pinderfields Hospital.”