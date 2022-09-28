Wakefield Strong Life Care home celebrates good CQC rating with food and donkey rides

The fair was staged after the care home at Newmillerdam retained its good Care Quality Commission earlier this summer.

The event included donkey rides, clothing stalls, hook a duck, a burger van, games, and a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and Annette Jomes, who gave the home positive feedback.

Amelia Hallas, home manager at Strong Life Care, said: “We’ve had some really good feedback from our residents and their families who attended.

Residents at Strong LIfe Care got to pet and interact with donkeys at the Newmillerdam care home fair

"Our residents’ children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came.

"We have around 50 residents and most had visitors on the day. One family said they had a blast visiting their mum, nana, and great-nana.

"Another family said their mum loved seeing all her great grandchildren and the donkeys.

"We also had a variety of stalls, face painting and henna tattoos, a food van and two donkeys which the kids got to ride and our residents got to pet and interact with.”

Kids got to enjoy donkey rides at the care home's garden party celebration

Michael Dudley-Smith, head of operations at Strong Life Care, said: “We were inspected in July 2022, and retained our good rating under the fantastic leadership of our new home manager, Amelia Hallas.

"Amelia has worked so hard in extremely difficult circumstances making amazing improvements to the service and really putting residents and staff at the heart of every decision she makes, and has developed the most amazing staff team under her rein."

Staff, residents and families enjoyed the party so much that they are organising another fair in May 2023.

