The Inspired by Possibility health and social care awards, organised by the social enterprise Turning Point, celebrates the achievements of its staff members who support and help transform the lives of people facing challenges with alcohol, drugs, mental health and learning disabilities.

A total of 25 individuals and three teams collected awards at a ceremony held at the Shard, in London on July 12.

One of the award recipients was Clare Wdowczyk, clinical lead at Wakefield Talking Therapies.

Clare Wdowczyk with Turning Point CEO Julie Bass and Turning Point chief operating officer, Clare Taylor.

Clare was described as “superwoman” by her colleagues for the way she dealt with a number of staff shortages through a challenging time, which included taking on a number of additional duties.

She was praised for being an excellent communicator who empowers colleagues to show compassion for the people they support. She strives for excellence, embraces change and fosters a culture of innovation across the whole service.

She said: “I'm chuffed to bits. I've been with the service for nearly 15 years, since the day the service first opened. I am fiercely passionate and loyal to Turning Point and to the talking therapy service in Wakefield.

"I do it for the staff. I do it for Turning Point. I do it for the clients. But every now and again it is really lovely to be recognised with something like this award.”

Inspired by Possibility award winners.

Ella Murgatroyd, prevalence manager at Wakefield Talking Therapies, said: “Clare is absolutely incredible. She works in such a professional and friendly capacity, we'd be lost with her. She deserves this award so much.”

And Julie Bass, Turning Point CEO, said: “We know that our colleagues are the heartbeat of our organisation. It is their dedication and commitment that enables us to support 172,000 people each year.

"Turning Point celebrates its 60th birthday next year and the people who have worked for the organisation are the reason behind its longevity and success. Many congratulations to all the nominees and award winners. I am so proud of the incredible work that you do.”

