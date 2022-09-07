Wakefield talent Isaac Sugden, 11, set to tread the boards as Charlie Bucket at Leeds Playhouse

Isaac Sugden, 11, is one of four young northern actors who will take on the timeless role of Charlie Bucket in the musical, which takes place at the Playhouse from November 18 to January 23.

Isaac, who will share the role with three other young actors during the 13-week run, has been working with director James Brining ahead of rehearsals to explore and develop the character and how they will tackle the iconic Roald Dahl story.

Along with fellow actors, Amelia Minto, 12, from Leeds, Kayleen Nguema, 11, from Stockport and Noah Walton, 12, from Stockton on Tees, Isaac has been running scenes, familiarising himself with the songs and having fun making up his own splendiferous Dahl-inspired confectionary names.

Isaac Sugden, 11, will play Charlie Bucket at Leeds Playhouse

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac said: “I'm sure Charlie is a dream role for many children so I feel very lucky to be given this opportunity and it's such an exciting jumpstart to my acting career!”

Director James Brining said: “It’s wonderful to be able to welcome four such exciting young actors to the Playhouse and to begin working with them on this incredible production.

"Their vibrancy and enthusiasm is already bringing such brilliant energy to the rehearsal room, which will be enhanced even further in the weeks to come when they begin working with the amazing Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka and the rest of the superb cast.

“An open call-out resulted in hundreds of youngsters from across the North attending workshop auditions for the role of Charlie Bucket. After a number of recall sessions we eventually chose our four Charlies, all of whom share a great range of skills but also bring their own individual and unique character to the role.

Kayleen Nguema, Isaac Sugden, Amelia Minto and Noah Walton will all be playing Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical. Photo Anthony Robling

"Charlie Bucket is an iconic character, loved by generations of children since the 60s and seeing what each of these talented and highly committed young people are bringing to the role is truly inspiring.

"I can’t wait to share what we’re creating with audiences this winter. They’re going to be delighted by the delicious festive treat we have in store for them.”