Wakefield tattoo artists helping to put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas

A tattoo studio in Wakefield is doing its part to help children in need this Christmas.

Black Craft Custom Tattoo Studio on Cross Square will donate £10 from each tattoo that is completed this side of Christmas to children’s charity Cash for Kids.

Black Craft Tattoos is going to donate some of its profits for each tattoo to a charity in the run up to Christmas.'Craig Wilson, Eva Wilson, Mila Wilson and Sarah Smith

And any bookings made between now and Christmas Eve will see £10 of the deposit go into the donation box.

Craig Wilson, who owns the studio, said: “The mission of this is to put a smile on a child’s face at Christmas.

“We raising money for Radio Aire Cash for Kids so they can make a real difference to the lives of local children and young people.

“Everything raised in our area stays in our area, with a focus on alleviating poverty, supporting disability and improving quality of life.

|

“Any amount you care to give is very much appreciated.”

A raffle is also being held on the Black Craft Custom Tattoos Facebook page.

Numbers 1-50 are being auctioned off at £10 each, with the chance to win a full day tattoo with Craig in the shop. And it’s not the first time that the studio has chipped in to help a good cause.

After the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, Black Craft joined a campaign of studios who offered customers worker bee design tattoos.

The worker bee is one of the symbols of Manchester and became part of a solidarity campaign after the attack.

Cash raised from the tattoos went into a fund to benefit the victims’ families.

The money raised in the studio’s current charity drive will go towards Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas campaign, which helps to make sure that disadvantaged children have gifts to open on Christmas Day.

Even if you weren’t planning on having a tattoo you can donate to the cause by searching for Radio Aire Black Craft on Google.

The charity is available at www.cashforkids.uk.com