Aamer Mahmood arrived at the Stratstone dealership in Derby to pick up his last customer, only to find a brand new BMW XM worth £148,060 and £50,000 cash prize were waiting for him courtesy of online competition firm BOTB.

The 41-year-old was greeted by BOTB presenter Christian Williams who had gone the extra mile to surprise him after sneakily pre-booking him as a taxi fare.

“I couldn’t believe it when I turned up and saw it was Christian,” said the Aamer. “I was expecting someone else. I was in that much shock I was struggling to pick my words.

Taxi driver Aamer Mahmood from Wakefield has won his dream car and £50,000 in cash.

“My wife asked me the other day if I believed in miracles and I said I did and this proves they do happen. This is life-changing and I can't thank BOTB enough.

“It has been a bit mad since I found out. The night I won, over 50 people came to my house and I had to order enough food for everybody.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

“The BMW XM features a V8 hybrid engine, 644bhp and a top speed of 168mph. This car is stunning - it is on the next level,” Aamer added.

“One of the builders who has been working on my house bought the normal electric version and because I loved it, I made a video. But I wanted one better than him and I can't believe I have actually managed to do it.

"£50,000 is also a lot of money. You can probably go around the world and have an amazing time.”

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £53m-worth of cars so far.