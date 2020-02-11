Wakefield teacher working in Vietnam left 'petrified' after outbreak of coronavirus

A Wakefield teacher living and working in Vietnam says she has been left "petrifed" after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has left her out of work and penniless.

Kirsty Fenton, from Outwood, has lived and worked in Ho Chi Minh City teaching English since October, but all schools have closed over fears of the spread of the virus and the 31-year-old has been slowly running out of cash.

The 31-year-old is running out of cash.

She says she is not only worried about covering her rent, but also having access to clean water and food.

Kirsty said: "The schools closed on January 20 for the Vietnamese Tet Holiday/ lunar new year. Unfortunately during this time the coronavirus hit, causing a lot of panic and disruption throughout the country.

"We were advised by the Department of Education that all schools stay closed until further notice, and here we are, still no word as to what the situation is. Personally I’m losing hope.

"My savings have gradually disappeared over time, paying for food and rent.

"As far as getting paid from the company I work for, we have already been told that they cannot pay any of us as they aren’t receiving any payments from the schools.

"I’m finding each day more and more of a struggle to not break down.

"The word stress is too small of a word to describe how I feel - devastated, petrified, and anxious are just a few.

"I’m worried about what the future holds here, as it stands, not only will I not have the financial capacity to have a roof over my head but I won't have access to basic human needs such as food and water.

"The coronavirus is something none of us expected and something that’s completely out of our hands however many people don’t realise how it’s affecting others.

"The thought of being not only homeless, but homeless in Vietnam is truly petrifying."

The former Outwood Grange student says she made the 6,000-mile journey to make her dad proud following his death, and said she no longer wanted to work a mundane 9-to-5 in the UK after experiencing South East Asia during a three-week trip in 2018.

Vietnam has 14 reported cases of coronavirus so far, but Kirsty admits she is so desperate to remain to continue in her dream job, she has launched a Go Fund Me page to help pay for basic needs.

"I adore living here, the people are so welcoming and kind," she said.

"There are limited jobs and resources here so giving them access to a new language can give them a better advancement in life. I’m very passionate about teaching English to say the least.

" I remember the months before my father passed away I’d call him and tell him how excited I was, I would tell him all of my plans to move and become a teacher.

"He was always so proud, he would always tell everyone how he knew I would do great things in life. So here I am, keeping up my promise, and hopefully still making him proud."

