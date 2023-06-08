Working at The Nostell Estate in Wakefield, which is home to one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s operational air bases, Jack was motivated to make a difference within his local community.

Although Jack had been growing his curly shoulder-length hair for a while, he made the selfless decision to part ways with his locks for a good cause.

In addition to his cash donation for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Jack was also determined to support the work of Little Princess Trust by donating his hair to help make high-quality, human hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.

Jack is a maintenance apprentice working at The Nostell Estate in Wakefield.

Jack said: “I am thrilled to have raised £1000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and supported the Little Princess Trust with my hair donation. It was an honour to support such worthy causes and make a difference in my community.

“I always see the Helicopter flying over the Nostell Estate while I am working and wonder where the team are going and whose life they may be saving. I hope that my efforts can inspire others to contribute and help the charities continue their life-saving work.”

Initially setting a £500 target, Jack was thrilled to have received over £887 through his online Just Giving page.

To help increase Jack’s target, his mother, Karen Chatterton, organised a luxury hamper to be raffled on the day for additional funds. The hamper raised £156, giving Jack an overall total of over £1000.

17-year-old Jack has raised £1,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance regional fundraiser, Helen Berriman, attended the head shave and presented Jack with an official YAA Beanie to keep his head warm afterwards. She said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled with Jack’s donation.

"It’s heart-warming to see such generosity from someone so young, and it’s truly inspiring to see Jack go above and beyond to support both our charity and the Little Princess Trust.