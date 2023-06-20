The Wakefield College student, who plays for the Sheffield Steelers and trains with the Leeds Rams Balls Hockey Club, is set to play internationally for England next week in Czechia, commonly known as the Czech Republic.

The talented teenager, who previously played ice hockey, has been playing ball hockey for around six years, after finding out about the sport whilst perusing the shelves at Jersey 53, an ice hockey apparel shop, in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George said: “One day a few years ago I had a conversation with the president of Ball Hockey UK, Rob Clayton, whilst I was shopping at Jersey 53.

George has been playing ball hockey for a numbers of years, with training taking place weekly in Sheffield.

"He started telling me about how fun the sport is, how it can improve your ice hockey playing, and how great it is for your cardiovascular fitness.

“He asked if I wanted to train with the Sheffield Steelers and I jumped at the chance. Since then I’ve gone there a few times a week to train, it has become my life. I love the sport.”

The busy student fits the sport around his A Level studies. The hockey player, who is about to go into his second year at college, is set to apply to university to study medicine, although he is still unsure where he wants to apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the sport isn’t cheap and his mum is keen to find a local business that is willing to sponsor George to help him continue to play and travel to the junior championships next week.

The junior championships will be held at Liberc, Czech Republic later this month.

George’s proud mum, Sue Mullan, said: “Ball hockey is a relatively new sport in the UK, putting it in its simplest terms it is ice hockey without the ice, played mostly indoors on a smooth surface with a ball rather than a puck and replacing ice skates with trainers.

"As a minor sport, there is no funding available, so we have to cover the cost ourselves and would love to get sponsorship from local companies. Ball hockey is a fantastic, inclusive sport for all ages and abilities.

"If anyone would like to sponsor George, then please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sponsor George, contact Sue Mullan on [email protected]