Wakefield teenager Elliot Burton ‘fell 20ft into river’ while walking alone, inquest hears

Wakefield teenager Elliot Burton fell 20 feet into the River Calder while walking alone, an inquest heard.

Elliot, 15, was reported missing by his family on the evening of Thursday, July 25, after he failed to return home from a walk.

In the days that followed, more than 6,000 people joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing Elliot, a Wakefield Trinity fan, home, with dozens joining search parties.

But on Tuesday, July 30, it was confirmed that a body found in water off Boundary Lane, Normanton, had been identified as Elliot.

Opening the inquest, Kevin McLoughlin, Senior Coroner at Wakefield Coroner’s Court, said that a provisional post mortem report confirmed that Elliot’s death was “unexplained pending further investigation.”

He said: “[Elliot] was seen on CCTV at 10.28am on 25 July, at which time he appeared to lose his footing and fall 20ft into the river while walking alone.

“This CCTV footage was not seen until his body was found.”

He confirmed that Elliot’s body had been identified by his aunt using the CCTV footage.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

Speaking after Elliot’s body was found, his family thanked the public for their support.

His cousin, Emily Rusling, described him as “a kid who was loved by everyone who knew him” and praised the “compassionate and respectful” officers who had aided the family during their search.

A JustGiving page in Elliot’s name has raised more than £4,900 to support his family.