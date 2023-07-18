Isabel McElhatton, who is studying at Leeds City College, has been named the T-Level Student of the Year in the Aspiration Awards 2023.

The 18-year-old was chosen due to the “outstanding drive and focus” she showed while working at Leeds General Infirmary as part of her health T-Level - a technical qualification equivalent to three A-Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabel, from Lofthouse, was based in the hospital’s male nephrology (kidney disease) department, where she worked with a range of staff including consultants and clinical workers.

Leeds City College student Isabel McElhatton being presented with her T Level Student of the Year award by Damien Lythgoe, of NCFE.

Her supervisors were so impressed that she has now been offered an apprenticeship with the trust, while she is also weighing up the option of studying nursing at university.

She said: “I was so shocked to be told I had won. There are so many other students who have worked really hard on what has been a really challenging new course.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my T-Level experience and am so happy and proud to have been nominated for, and then to have won, this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabel, who plays for a local netball team, managed to hold down a part-time job - as a swimming coach and sport holiday camp supporter - while doing her course.

Judith Fish, programme manager at Leeds City College, said that made her achievement all the more impressive.

She said: “Isabel has worked consistently well across all elements of the curriculum, has a natural interest in the subject and demonstrates a clear understanding of, and empathy for, the needs of individuals.

“As well as developing a sound knowledge and understanding of the key principles underpinning health care, Isabel can apply these consistently to her work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aspiration Awards are run annually by educational charity and vocational qualification awarding body, NCFE, to celebrate the success of learners, apprentices, teachers, support staff and educational organisations across the UK.

NCFE’s chief executive, David Gallagher, said: “This year’s Aspiration Awards winners are examples of how individuals can overcome barriers to achieve and fulfil their potential.