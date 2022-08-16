Wakefield teen's A-level results celebrations warning after violent attack
The young Wakefield victim of a violent attack is urging other youngsters to take care as they celebrate their A-level results this weekend.
Malachi Delaware needed stitches and spent 10 hours in A and E after the assault.
He said he was left with blood gushing from his face.
The 18-year-old had been marking the end of his A-level exams when he was attacked and, as students prepare to receive their results this Thursday, he is urging young people to take care if they plan to go out to celebrate their grades.
"Stick together,” he said. “Make sure you don’t get separated.
"Make sure you have at least one other person with you. And don’t get too drunk as it could leave you vulnerable.”
Malachi studied for his A-levels at Greenhead College in Huddersfield and is awaiting results for his exams in Business, Law and History.
He is hoping to go to the University of York to study Business and Sustainability.
He was in Halifax with friends last month when he was attacked while waiting for a taxi.
"I could feel the blood gushing out of my face and all over my clothes,” he said.
When he woke up the next day, he was still bleeding so went to hospital where he needed six stitches and two x-rays.
The teenager says he has been left feeling self-conscious as his stitched lip looks different since the assault.
He would like to see more funding for police to investigate attacks like his and more CCTV on the streets.
"Every time I've been asked to go out in Halifax since, I've said no,” he added.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called to a report of an alleged assault on Alexandra Street in Halifax between 2.45am and 3.45am on July 2.
They have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch by calling 101 or by using the live chat function on the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 13220357452.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.