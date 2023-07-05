News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield theatre group looking for two brothers to complete Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat cast

A Wakefield theatre group is looking for two more cast members to complete the list of its latest production.
By James Carney
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company is bringing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the city’s Theatre Royal this October.

The company needs two men between the ages of 18 and 40 to complete the family of Joseph’s brothers.

Anyone interested should call 07971 289 397.

Theatre Royal WakefieldTheatre Royal Wakefield
Rehearsals are Monday and Tuesday and, from September, Sunday, in Wakefield.

The show will run October 10 to October 14.

