News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wakefield theatre school Razzamataz invites children to Roald Dahl musical taster sessions

Wakefield theatre school Razzamataz is inviting children to a free taster session, which will focus on musicals based on Roald Dahl.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:26 pm

In honour of Roald Dahl Day, Razzamataz, Wakefield’s musical theatre lessons are focusing on musicals based on Roald Dahl books – and children are being invite to join in a free taster session.

Razzamataz students enjoy classes in singing, dance and drama on Saturdays at Kettlethorpe High School.

Classes alternate between musical theatre and commercial weeks, and in their musical theatre weeks this half-term they will be singing songs, dancing to music and creating scenes from classic stories such as ‘James and the Giant Peach’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Matilda’ and ‘Fantastic Mr Fox’.

Children aged between four and 18 are being invited to a taster session on September 10.

Most Popular

Children aged four to 18 are welcome to go along for the free session on September 10 and enjoy the Roald Dahl experience.For more information and to book a free class, contact Helen at [email protected]

Wakefield