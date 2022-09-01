Wakefield theatre school Razzamataz invites children to Roald Dahl musical taster sessions

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In honour of Roald Dahl Day, Razzamataz, Wakefield’s musical theatre lessons are focusing on musicals based on Roald Dahl books – and children are being invite to join in a free taster session.

Razzamataz students enjoy classes in singing, dance and drama on Saturdays at Kettlethorpe High School.

Classes alternate between musical theatre and commercial weeks, and in their musical theatre weeks this half-term they will be singing songs, dancing to music and creating scenes from classic stories such as ‘James and the Giant Peach’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Matilda’ and ‘Fantastic Mr Fox’.

Children aged between four and 18 are being invited to a taster session on September 10.

