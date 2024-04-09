Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Levi Stokes, from Ossett, was going through a difficult patch with mental health struggles at the end of last year after his grandma died.

The former Ossett Academy pupil focused his energy on creating TikTok videos in which he reviews products that can be purchased through links attached the videos on his Bargains4U2 page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His presentation of the videos, which review technology, toys and home goods, earned the 16-year-old nearly 70,000 followers from around the world within the space of a few months.

Wakefield TikTokker Levi Stokes has amassed 66,000 followers.

He said: “TikTok is like a new way of being an entrepreneur. At the start of the year I was at rock bottom, before TikTok picked me up from the ground.

“The way I got to where I am was just with my phone and the website – that's how easy it is.

“It’s important to not give up if you’re trying to gather a following. If you keep pushing it can just take off. You can go to sleep with 1,000 views and wake up with 230,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levi finished his GSCEs last year and has moved into TikTok as a full-time job.

His videos can be viewed around the world but his audience is largely based in the UK because that’s where the products can be purchased.

Some of the items reviewed on the page include a radio-controlled car, window washer, a water gun and shower gels that smell like Kellogg’s cereal – including Frosties and Coco Pops.

He added: “My plan for the future is thinking about purchasing a website so I can link every deal I find on there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm hoping to start reaching 100,000 views a month. I've set some goals but it's just about getting there.”

TikTok is one of the most popular internet platforms in the world.

Its popularity around the world increased dramatically during the pandemic and initial lockdown in 2020.

Like a lot of people Levi started watching videos on the website around that time.

It was initially launched in China and India in 2016.